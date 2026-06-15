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Bay Area weather forecast shows a threat of flooding

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published June 15, 2026 at 2:55 PM PDT
The official seal of the National Weather Service which is a blue graphic of a cloud with a white lightning bolt across it.
National Oceangraphic and Atmospheric Administration
/
Wikimedia Commons
The official seal of the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service forecast for the greater San Francisco Bay Area for this afternoon calls for partly sunny skies with cloud cover in multiple parts of the region.

Daytime highs will be mostly in the mid 60s to low 70s on the coast, in the high 60s to mid 80s around the bay, and in the mid 80s to low 90s inland.

The Weather Service said minor coastal flooding, dangerous beach conditions and seasonably warm temps are expected across the Bay Area and Central Coast.

Forecasters say higher-than-normal tides could cause minor flooding in low-lying coastal and bayshore areas in the coming days.

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Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
See stories by Sunni Khalid