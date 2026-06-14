Marin County, Bay Area coastal areas, brace for possible flooding

Emergency officials in Marin County and around the Bay Area are preparing for several days of high tides that could cause localized flooding.

A coastal flood advisory was issued by the National Weather Service advising of high tides yesterday. The weather service forecast that on Tuesday and Wednesday, normal high tide levels will exceed height by nearly two feet.

The Weather Service also extended a beach hazards statement through Thursday warning of sneaker waves and rip currents along the coast from Monterey County to Mendocino County.

Sandbags were made available for Mill Valley residents at Boyle Park, Mill Valley Fire Station 7, located at 1 Hamilton Drive, and behind Old Mill Park, located at 40 Molino Avenue.

The Central Marin Police Authority has warned of localized flooding In Corte Madera and Larkspur.

