Immigrants could sue ICE for ‘constitutional violations’

A bill that would allow immigrants to sue Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents is moving through the state legislature.

Mission Local reports that SB 747, also known as the “No Kings Act,” would allow immigrants to sue ICE agents for constitutional rights violations, including use of excessive force and wrongful arrest.

Jordan Weiner, an immigration attorney at La Raza Legal Centro in San Francisco, said if the bill becomes law, lawsuits could also be filed on behalf of immigrant clients in detention centers.

The bill was sponsored by state Senator Scott Weiner. The San Francisco Democrat said federal agents have “de facto immunity,” since there is no federal law to prosecute them for unconstitutional acts.

The bill passed the Senate Assembly Judiciary Committee earlier this week by a 9-to-3 vote on party lines.The State Senate approved the bill earlier. It moves next to the appropriations committee. The legislation faces an August 30th deadline.