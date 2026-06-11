Caltrain adopts ‘Doomsday’ plan to offset future budget deficits

Caltrain's Peninsula Corridor Joint Powers Board has approved a plan to deal with projected budget deficits, if a regional ballot measure for additional funding fails.

According to Railway Age, the framework could mean closing as many as a third of Caltrain’s transit stations, reducing weekday hours and service, as well as eliminating weekend service for fiscal year 2028.

Caltrain officials have warned the public about the current lack of external funding beyond the 2027 fiscal year. If the lack of funding continues, the transit agency is projected to run budget deficits of roughly $75 million every year from 2028 to 2041.

The agency says it hopes to receive needed external funding from the Connect Bay Area ballot measure on the November ballot.

The funding initiative aims to prevent major public transit service cuts across five Bay Area counties. The measure calls for imposing a half-cent sales tax in Alameda, Contra Costa, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties, and a one-cent sales tax in San Francisco.