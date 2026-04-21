California Uber drivers sue over 'deactivations' in new challenge to rideshare law

Rideshare drivers sued Uber yesterday, asking a state court in San Francisco to bar the company from claiming its drivers are independent contractors.

Rideshare Drivers United alleges that Uber has deactivated thousands of drivers without offering them a fair chance to get their jobs back…

State law allows Uber to classify drivers as independent contractors...but requires the company to provide benefits like an appeals process for terminations

Attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan represents the drivers group.

"Uber has not held up its end of the bargain. It has not complied with Prop 22, and as a result, it should not get the benefit of Prop 22 meaning that Uber should not be able to claim that the drivers are independent contractors."

In a statement, Uber rejected the allegations and called the lawsuit “a publicity stunt” that it will fight in court.

