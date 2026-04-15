Inflation relief debit cards with unclaimed funds set to expire April 30th

If you still have an inflation relief debit card from a few years ago, you might want to use it or lose it.

In 2022, California issued $9 billion in direct payments that were sent to nearly 32 million Californians under the Middle Class Tax Refund.

The payments ranged from $200 to $1000 to help residents deal with an inflation surge and rising gas prices.

Almost $5 billion were sent via debit cards which are now set to expire on April 30th.

The Franchise Tax Board says most of the cards were activated but not all, leaving $400 million yet to be claimed.

The board also says less than half of cards show a zero balance. Any unused funds will be returned to the state's general fund.