Marin County to consider grants for affordable housing

Tomorrow, the Marin County Board of Supervisors will meet to consider awarding more than $800,000 to fund affordable housing in the west part of the county.

This would include money from Measure W, which was passed by voters in West Marin County in 2018.

The measure established a four-percent tax on short-term rentals to fund affordable housing in coastal areas.

The Community Land Trust Association of West Marin , a nonprofit, applied for the money to repair a housing development in Point Reyes Station, as well a rectory at Sacred Heart Parish.

The county’s Community Development Agency said the effort is aimed at rehabilitating seven housing units and provide more housing options for ranch workers, which are in demand.

The county added that nearly 130 workers from 37 households are currently facing displacement because of ranches closing and dangerous living conditions.