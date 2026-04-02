Anti-coal coalition raises alarm on proposed Oakland terminal

The Oakland Bulk and Oversized Terminal, or OBOT, is a proposed facility that will receive raw materials like iron ore, cement, and coal from all over the country. It will be located at the former Oakland Army Base near the Bay Bridge in West Oakland.

As part of its operations, the OBOT will receive unprocessed coal.

The “Keep Coal Out of Oakland Coalition” are concerned that the shipping and processing of coal will worsen air pollution, and have a huge impact on public health.

Pollution from coal dust has been linked to lung disease, stroke, cardiovascular disease, asthma, and other health issues.

Members of the Keep Coal Out of Oakland Coalition submitted an open letter to the Bay Area Air District, calling for a cap on the quantity of coal passing through the terminal. They also want strong emission limits to mitigate coal dust, and air quality monitoring. The letter was signed by 40 organizations and more than 1,000 individuals.

The terminal could be up and running by 2028.