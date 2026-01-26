Kaiser health care workers kick off open-ended strike

Members of the United Nurses Associations of California and the Union of Health Care Professionals are part of the open-ended strike which kicked off today. The unions have been bargaining with Kaiser since May, 2025.

Workers say they need more staff and higher wages in order to provide quality care.

Daniel Bell, a nurse and anesthetist, described what he’s seeing in the workplace:

“ In the world of anesthesia, if you're short staffed, that means surgeries instead of happening in six weeks, they take six months.”

Nurses say that Kaiser doesn’t offer competitive wages compared to other health care providers in California. This makes it harder to attract and retain staff.

In a statement, Kaiser said that it's offering “the strongest compensation package in its bargaining history,” but union leaders have rejected the offer.

They say the strike will continue until their demands are met.