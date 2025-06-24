Audio Academy 2025

-
Pax Ahimsa Gethen, Creative Commons, Wikimedia Commons/Three generations of Trans leaders share their experience of transitioning and finding community in a changing San Francisco.
There is a wave of women’s sports bars opening across the United States. The trend started up in the Pacific Northwest a couple of years ago and has recently landed in the Bay Area with Rikki's.
CrosscurrentsWhile the fall of Roe V. Wade reawakened the abortion debate, training providers has been complicated for decades. Today, we go to one of the remaining training programs to learn how providers are safeguarding reproductive healthcare.
It's the second episode of BOUNCE, KALW’s basketball podcast that’s all about The Valkyries first season in the Bay. This one’s all about the team’s fearless leader: Coach Natalie Nakase.
CrosscurrentsDo you know your muscles can make sound? Or that your heart and lungs and pecs are musical instruments just waiting to be played? At Kinetech Arts open lab, you too can compose organ music at the Kinetech Arts open lab.
CrosscurrentsFor some, present day headlines are reminders of past terrors, causing them to seek refuge in the genres of Black Horror and Afro-Futurism. A local bookstore owner is helping people use these artforms to connect and envision brighter futures.
The night finally arrived. Something fans anticipated for generations. The … First … Game.
CrosscurrentsOakland resident Kelly Carlisle was concerned about the health and wellbeing of youth in the city. She started a farm as a catalyst for change.
CrosscurrentsRachel Palacios teaches art to youth all over the Bay Area. Her passion, is called Repujados: Mexican tin art. The technique is a tangible way to instill creative ownership. To ask students to connect with their culture… and each other.
CrosscurrentsFor Cisco Ragsdale, mentorship is a combination of two seemingly unrelated activities: boxing and art. And at his non-profits, “Camp Hardbody” and “Go Money Arts,” he’s training the next generation how to create something meaningful.
CrosscurrentsIn the Bay Area’s world of pro-wrestling, Polynesian wrestlers are a small but influential group. And they have a rich history. Today, we meet a wrestler from a Samoan pro-wrestling dynasty.
CrosscurrentsEven if you know San Francisco like the back of your hand, it still has plenty of surprises to offer us. The Crosstown Trail offers up a lot of those opportunities for charm and whimsy. It’s a 17 mile walk from Candlestick Point to Land’s End.