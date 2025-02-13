More than two million acres of state land designated at high risk of wildfires

Reflecting intensifying wildfires and updated science, new state maps designate nearly two-and-a-half million acres of local land in California as facing "high" or "very high" danger of wildfires.

In the wake of devastating fires in Los Angeles County, CalMatters reports the Fire Marshal's office is gradually releasing updated maps for local jurisdictions after Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order last week. The previous statewide maps were released from 2007 through 2011.

In those jurisdictions, city or county fire departments are first responders and enforce fire safety rules. The areas designated as "high" or "very high" would be subject to the strongest state standards for wildfire-resilient buildings.

Fire hazards in California have grown, in part, because of climate-driven droughts and a longer, more dangerous wildfire season.

Statewide 800,000 acres of land with local responsibility were classified in 2007 as "very high" hazard, the only category used at the time. According to a press release from the governor’s office, the new maps now designate more than a million acres as "high" and an additionally almost a quarter-million acres as "very high."

Fire Marshal officials said they cannot estimate what percent of total acreage that encompasses until local authorities review and adopt the maps.

