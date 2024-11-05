Polls open, millions of Californians cast their ballots

Polls opened early this morning across the Bay Area for the Nov. 5 General Election and state officials are reminding residents who haven't registered that they can use same-day registration at county election offices and polling locations.

Monday was the formal deadline, but there's also an option for those who didn't register on time, California Secretary of State Shirley Weber said.

For same-day registration, voters will be asked to fill out a voter registration form and then be provided a ballot. Their ballots will be counted once the county elections office has completed the voter registration verification process.

Anyone who is unsure of their voter registration status can check it online at VoterStatus.sos.ca.gov .

Voters who are registered and have already filled out their vote-by-mail ballot can drop it off at any polling location, vote center, or ballot drop box, Weber said.

Polls opened at seven o’clock this morning and will close close at 8 p.m.

On Friday, Weber announced that the latest reports on voter registration across the state showed a record total of more than 22-and-a-half million eligible Californians were registered to vote. That's a half-million more than at the same point in the presidential election cycle four years ago.

At least six million take-home ballots has been mailed or dropped off at county registrar’s offices, so far. Officials expect about half of overall ballots to be mailed in.

More information is available at vote.ca.gov.

