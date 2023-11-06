Supporters of recall campaign against Alameda County DA Price piling up contributions

Berkeleyside reportsthat the campaign to recall Price has drawn huge contributions from a political action committee, Reviving The Bay, established by Bay Area hedge fund manager Phillip Dreyfuss and real estate investor Isaac Abid. The PAC reported $338,000 in contributions.Others contributing to the recall effort are Ryan Sutton Gee, an angel investor from Lafayette in Contra Costa County, with nearly $50,000. Peterson Properties, an Oakland property management and real estate firm has contributed $10,000.Real Justice PAC, which supporters socalled progressive criminal justice reformers has contributed $5,000 to Price, as has Raymond Landry, the pastor of the independent Holiness Church in Richmond. Price’s supporters have raised less than $15,000 on her behalf.

Recall supporters need to gather about 74,000 signatures by mid-March in order to place a recall on the November 2024 general election.

Price, who was elected to office last year, has drawn criticism for her policies, which favor non-incarceration and lighter prison sentences for offenders – amid an upsurge in violent crime.

