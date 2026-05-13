BOUNCE: The Golden State Valkyries season two tip-off party

An excerpt from this live event aired in the May 13, 2026 episode of Crosscurrents.

Click the link above to listen!

Women’s sports are definitely having a moment right now in the Bay Area with pioneering teams like the Golden State Storm. And of course, that other new women’s team that got the Bay Area energized last year, the beloved Golden State Valkyries!

Last year, here at KALW, we rebooted our sports podcast, BOUNCE to follow the Valks progress through their first season in the Bay. And BOUNCE will be back following the second Valks season that just started.

So recently we hosted a live event celebrating the launch: a tip off party. The event featured a panel discussing Valkyries, and explored the past, present and future of women’s basketball in the Bay Area.

The panel conversation was moderated by Erin Lim, host of BOUNCE. First - panelist Maya Goldberg-Safir. She is host of the women’s basketball podcast Rough Notes, and we start with her, telling the audience about the Bay Area’s very first pro women's basketball team: the San Francisco Pioneers, who played from 1979 to 1981.

