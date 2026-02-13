Tenderness: Black female artists of the Bay Area who explore love in all its forms

In her book All About Love, Bell Hooks encourages readers to begin to think of love, not as a mere feeling, but as an action or a choice rooted in compassion, communication, and spiritual growth. Blending cultural criticism, personal anecdotes, and philosophy, each chapter of the book offers different ways to think about love, including ideas of where it may be rooted, how we can build a love ethic, and the many ways love can be practiced.

Writing songs about love is far from being new. But several contemporary musicians have composed songs that embody Hooks’ theory and explores narratives beyond the quintessential boy-meets-girl or happily-ever-after love tropes.

In honor of love and celebrating Black excellence, here are three Black female singer-songwriters based right here in the Bay Area who explore the array of ways in which we navigate, think about, and express love–love as not only a feeling, but as reflection of ourselves.

Dani Offline: Navigating romantic love and infatuation

"To practice the art of loving we have first to choose love–admit to ourselves that we want to know love and be loving even if we do not know what that means."



— Bell Hooks

Infatuation. An all encompassing love. The type of love that’s ignited by butterflies in the stomach and putting on rose-colored glasses. This is what it feels like to listen to Dani Offline’s intimate R&B. The Oakland-based songstress writes quite a bit about love, with most of the tracks on her EP, Mirror, illustrating the profound emotions we may feel navigating infatuation and budding relationships. On her song “I Believe You,” Dani recounts a relationship where she experienced falling in love, but the song is written through the eyes of the other person. This theme is cohesive throughout the rest of Mirror, reflected not only by Dani’s soft and delicate vocals and lyricism, but also in the dreamy quality of her instrumentation. Fuzzy resonant keys, groovy rhythms, and fluid melodies emulate that lighthearted feeling of falling in love, enveloped by the warmth of passion. Her sprinkle of jazzy elements adds a bit of flavor, the way a flirtatious remark sparks butterflies.

Also listen to: “Desire” and “Painted”

Satya: Recognizing love and how it is first built from within

Infatuation and romantic love is thrilling, but can become fleeting when it lacks a strong foundation. Hooks theorizes that the love we build from within is a crucial part of building a love ethic. Satya explores what it’s like to fall in love and lose yourself in her EP Deep Blue. But a standout song on the EP is the final track, “Checker Print Kitchen,” which the Oakland-based singer-songwriter wrote about childhood, a time where being one’s uninhibited self is expressed naturally. Growing up as a young Black girl surrounded by white beauty standards, Satya has also said that this song is about finding beauty in her “raw, free, Black expression.” Satya’s reminder echoes the words of Hooks:

“In an ideal world we would all learn in our childhood to love ourselves…If we did not learn self-love in our youth, there is still hope. The light of love is always in us, no matter how cold the flame. It is always present waiting for the spark to ignite, waiting for the heart to awaken and call us back to the first memory of being the life force inside a dark place waiting to be born…”

Also listen to: “Oakland”

August Lee Stevens: Finding love and support in community

In learning to love ourselves, we extend our capacity to love authentically outward. This idea is exemplified in the song “Better Places” by August Lee Stevens, a singer and multi-instrumentalist from Hercules, who studied classical piano at Oakland School of the Arts. After the passing of a former classmate, Stevens wrote the song as a reflection on grief and a reminder that on the other side of pain, it gets better. The song itself is one that feels uplifting, with its graceful melody and Stevens’ powerful voice over silky harmonies. Throughout the track, she speaks to a “we,” signaling that though they move through grief they do not have to take it on alone. Or as Hooks writes:

“Within a loving community we sustain ties by being compassionate and forgiving.”

In interviews, Stevens refers to herself as an introvert. However, as she grows as a vocalist, so does the confidence to use her voice to share her thoughts and feelings. Stevens says she writes music in hope that she can be seen for who she is, but also to inspire others to share themselves too. To share love and inspiration beyond the self.

Also listen to: “Citrus” and “Talk About Us”

Extended Playlist:

"Swoon" - Rayana Jay ft. Esta

"Swing My Way" - Kamaiyah

"G 4 U" - Atsu

"Blood, Sweat, and Tears" - Naima

"Always" - Spellling

"This Time" - Miko Marks

"Because You" - B. Deveaux

"As I Am" - H.E.R.

