WATCH: Oakland artist Satya performs “Mine” at 25th Street Recordings

Oakland singer-songwriter Satya was recently hosted by Wonway Posibul for an intimate live recording session at 25th Street Recording. Featured on Ebro Darden’s “Discovered” on Apple Music, and radio stations across the country, the genre-bending artist fuses soul, folk and R&B. In her early career, she has supported artists ranging from Masego to Sheila E. to Jason Isbell.

The session is the first in a series where KALW showcases Bay Area musicians in the spaces where they love to create, and this special performance features new songs as Satya gets ready to release a new EP and debut album.

Watch Satya perform “Mine,” a gorgeous acoustic version of a collaboration with St. Panther, now.