August Lee Stevens finds power in vulnerability
August Lee Stevens is an emerging indie soul and folk artist from Hercules, California. She’s also a graduate of Oakland School of the Arts. After initially taking a break from music, she has just released her debut EP "Better Places" with a more upbeat and soulful sound.
"I feel like I'm more introverted and quiet. But through my music is one of the like, biggest places really, I get to express just how I'm feeling and kind of get to open that up. And there's something really freeing about being able to do that to a bunch of strangers to so I try to be as vulnerable as possible through the lyrics, through the musical choices I make and through like what I share before each song."August Lee Stevens