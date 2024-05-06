© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
August Lee Stevens finds power in vulnerability

KALW | By D'Andre Ball
Published May 6, 2024 at 5:09 PM PDT
August Lee Stevens
Janett Perez
August Lee Stevens recently released her debut EP Better Places. She'll be performing at the Yerba Buena Garden's Festival on May 25th.

August Lee Stevens is an emerging indie soul and folk artist from Hercules, California. She’s also a graduate of Oakland School of the Arts. After initially taking a break from music, she has just released her debut EP "Better Places" with a more upbeat and soulful sound. 

"I feel like I'm more introverted and quiet. But through my music is one of the like, biggest places really, I get to express just how I'm feeling and kind of get to open that up. And there's something really freeing about being able to do that to a bunch of strangers to so I try to be as vulnerable as possible through the lyrics, through the musical choices I make and through like what I share before each song."
August Lee Stevens
