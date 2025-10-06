© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
State of the Bay
State of the Bay

CA's New AI Safety Law / The Bay Area's Driverless Future/ "Fairyland"

By Chris Nooney
Published October 6, 2025 at 6:00 AM PDT
A Waymo robotaxi in San Francisco
Sunni Khalid
/
KALW
A Waymo robotaxi in San Francisco

California's landmark AI safety law, how autonomous vehicles will shape the Bay Area's future, the new movie "Fairyland"

State Senator Scott Wiener discusses the Transparency in Frontier Artificial Intelligence Act, a landmark new artificial intelligence safety measure that Governor Newsom recently signed into law.

Then, we'll examine how autonomous vehicles may change the way we work, travel and live in the Bay Area and what environmental, safety and logistical concerns they raise.
Guests:
Dr. William Riggs, professor at the University of San Francisco School of Management and Director of the Autonomous Vehicles and the City Initiative
Dr. Susan Shaheen, professor-in-residence of Civil and Environmental Engineering at UC Berkeley and and co-director of the Transportation Sustainability Research Center.
Jeffrey Tumlin, former executive director of the San Francisco Municipal Transportation

At the end of the hour, we’ll meet Andrew Durham, the director of the film “Fairyland," a coming-of-age story set in San Francisco and produced by Sofia Coppola.

Hosts: Ethan Elkind, Grace Won
Producers: Chris Nooney and Katie Colley

