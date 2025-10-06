CA's New AI Safety Law / The Bay Area's Driverless Future/ "Fairyland"

State Senator Scott Wiener discusses the Transparency in Frontier Artificial Intelligence Act, a landmark new artificial intelligence safety measure that Governor Newsom recently signed into law.

Then, we'll examine how autonomous vehicles may change the way we work, travel and live in the Bay Area and what environmental, safety and logistical concerns they raise.

Guests:

Dr. William Riggs, professor at the University of San Francisco School of Management and Director of the Autonomous Vehicles and the City Initiative

Dr. Susan Shaheen, professor-in-residence of Civil and Environmental Engineering at UC Berkeley and and co-director of the Transportation Sustainability Research Center.

Jeffrey Tumlin, former executive director of the San Francisco Municipal Transportation

At the end of the hour, we’ll meet Andrew Durham, the director of the film “Fairyland," a coming-of-age story set in San Francisco and produced by Sofia Coppola.

Hosts: Ethan Elkind, Grace Won

Producers: Chris Nooney and Katie Colley

