Napa County’s Board of Supervisors is establishing rules about the use of AI

Napa County’s Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday to discuss a new policy regulating the use of artificial intelligence by county employees and contractors.

The County Executive Office proposed new technology and security policies to the Board, including the first regulation of AI use in Napa County.

If approved, county employees will be prohibited from using their official IDs to log into AI tools and from inputting sensitive information into AI platforms. Violations could result in termination, along with civil and criminal penalties.

The Board was encouraged to pass the proposed policy swiftly so the county could address a backlog of requests to use AI. Instead, the Board asked for revisions, like human oversight of AI use by county employees and contractors.

The discussion will continue at the next board meeting on Tuesday, August 5, at 9 am. The public is invited to participate in person or via Zoom.