Does Tylenol Cause Autism?/How to Outsmart AI Scams/Mill Valley Film Festival

Tonight we’ll hear from UCSF OB/GYN Dr. Roxanna Irani about the use of Tylenol during pregnancy and the recent controversy over whether it’s connected to autism and ADHD.

Then, we’ll take a look at new scams in the age of AI. Even the sharpest people are being conned - sometimes out of millions of dollars. We’ll break down how it happens with Erin West and Amy Nofziger and give you the tools to protect yourself.

And finally, as Hollywood stars will soon be lighting up Marin, Anne Harper sits down with Zoë Elton, Director of Programming at the Mill Valley Film Festival to spotlight this year’s must-see films.

Hosts: Grace Won and Anne Harper

Producer: Anne Harper