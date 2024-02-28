© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your Legal Rights
Your Legal Rights

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the Workplace

By Jeff Hayden
Published February 28, 2024 at 5:03 PM PST

Artificial Intelligence may be in it's infancy; but, it is already clear that it bears the potential for creating societal change.

Tonight, YLR host, Jeff Hayden, is joined by Minsu Longiaru, a senior staff attorney for Worker Power, and Samantha Gordon, Chief Programs Officer of Tech Equity Collaborative, to talk about the legal backdrop surrounding Artificial Intelligence in the workplace.

Questions for Jeff and his guests? Please call, toll-free, at (866) 798-8255.

Tags
Your Legal Rights Law & JusticeEconomy, Business & LaborArtificial Intelligence
Jeff Hayden
See stories by Jeff Hayden