Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the Workplace

Artificial Intelligence may be in it's infancy; but, it is already clear that it bears the potential for creating societal change.

Tonight, YLR host, Jeff Hayden, is joined by Minsu Longiaru, a senior staff attorney for Worker Power, and Samantha Gordon, Chief Programs Officer of Tech Equity Collaborative, to talk about the legal backdrop surrounding Artificial Intelligence in the workplace.

