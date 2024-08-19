© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
State of the Bay

Do We Have a Coyote Problem? / AI in the Classroom / Local Author Nina Schuyler

By Chris Nooney
Published August 19, 2024 at 5:00 AM PDT
iStock/Getty
iStock/Getty
/
Education Week
iStock/Getty

We'll discuss why coyotes seem to be proliferating and how to keep safe, delve into the risks and opportunities of using AI in the classroom, and hear from local author Nina Schuyler about her latest short story collection.

Local wildlife expert and CEO of Humane Wildlife Control Inc. Rebecca Dmytryk joins us to explain why coyotes seem to be proliferating in the Bay Area and give us tips to keep safe. If you want more, check out Living With Coyotes in the Bay Area: a discussion

What role should artificial intelligence play in the classroom? Will it help teachers teach and students learn, or will it facilitate cheating or trip users up with misinformation? We unpack the issues with Gwen Hornig, eighth grade English teacher at Black Pine Circle School in Berkeley; Dan Schwartz, Dean of the Stanford Graduate School of Education; and Victoria Thorp, writing instructor at San Jose State University.

Local author Nina Schuyler joins us to discuss her latest short story collection, In This Ravishing World.

Hosts: Ethan Elkind, Anne Harper
Producer: Chris Nooney

Tags
State of the Bay Artificial IntelligenceEducation
Chris Nooney
See stories by Chris Nooney