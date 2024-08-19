Do We Have a Coyote Problem? / AI in the Classroom / Local Author Nina Schuyler

Local wildlife expert and CEO of Humane Wildlife Control Inc. Rebecca Dmytryk joins us to explain why coyotes seem to be proliferating in the Bay Area and give us tips to keep safe. If you want more, check out Living With Coyotes in the Bay Area: a discussion

What role should artificial intelligence play in the classroom? Will it help teachers teach and students learn, or will it facilitate cheating or trip users up with misinformation? We unpack the issues with Gwen Hornig, eighth grade English teacher at Black Pine Circle School in Berkeley; Dan Schwartz, Dean of the Stanford Graduate School of Education; and Victoria Thorp, writing instructor at San Jose State University.

Local author Nina Schuyler joins us to discuss her latest short story collection, In This Ravishing World.

Hosts: Ethan Elkind, Anne Harper

Producer: Chris Nooney