Philosophy Talk
Alan Turing and the Limits of Computation

By Devon Strolovitch
Published February 7, 2025 at 6:00 AM PST

Can computers ever understand us? Can they understand themselves?

Alan Turing was a 20th-Century English mathematician and cryptologist who is widely considered to be the father of theoretical computer science. In 1950, he published a definition of a computer that is both universal, general enough to apply to any specific computing architecture, and mathematically rigorous, so that it lets us prove claims about what computers can and can't do. What does Turing's writing teach us about the bounds of reason? Which thoughts are too complicated for a computer to express? Is the human brain just another kind of computer, or can it do things that machines can't? Josh and Ray calculate the answers with Juliet Floyd from Boston University, editor of Philosophical Explorations of the Legacy of Alan Turing. Sunday, February 9 at 11 am.

Devon Strolovitch
Devon Strolovitch studied medieval Judeo-Portuguese manuscripts and earned a PhD in Linguistics from Cornell University before coming to KALW. He is the Senior Producer of Philosophy Talk, and since 2007 has hosted Fog City Blues, the weekly digest of Blues in the Bay Area and beyond.
