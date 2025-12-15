Parenting in the Age of AI / Scott Galloway on Modern Manhood

Teens are turning to artificial intelligence for homework, fun, and companionship. We’ll discuss how parents can navigate the risks these tools pose and help keep their families safe with Dr. Sunny Xun Liu, Director of Research at the Stanford Social Media Lab.

Then, we talk with Scott Galloway about his new book, Notes on Being a Man, which digs into the pressures facing boys and men today and offers strategies for navigating modern manhood.

Hosts: Dr. Allison Briscoe-Smith, Ethan Elkind

Producers: Chris Nooney, Anne Harper

