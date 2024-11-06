2024 Election Wrap-Up

Much as we did four years ago, we’ve looked at elections viewing from perspecives ranging from allegations of interference from foreign nations or violations of campaign laws, to the effect divisions are having upon our democracy -- all important topics; but, those are discussions for another night.

Also, as it was in 2020, all signs were showing that the election could eventually be decided in Pennsylvania. Then they called Pennsylvania, and with it the presidential election.

And while all eyes are on who will become the 47th President of the United States. We have myriad federal, state and local races of interest, some clearly decided, others that may soon be determined, voting systems that might, and unnecessarily, delay the counting of the votes.

All that may be so; but, there are bigger issues looming, such as: what do we do if a newly elected president trump suspends the constitution? How would we respond to mass deportations? What if there is a national abolition ban?

And equally concerning under such a scenario is the absence of checks and balances; with the Republicans taking both houses of Congress, and a politically lopsided Supreme Court, it appears all checks and balances have been relegated to the annals of history.

Tonight we make a status check. YLR Host, Jeff Hayden, and tonight's co-host Dean Johnson, are joined by civil rights activist Brent Turner and Daly City Mayor Juslyn Manalo who is currently the Senior Community Engagement Specialist/Impact Policy and Communication with the City and County of San Francisco's Office of Economic Workplace Development.

