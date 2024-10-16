The Bay Votes 2024: Black Voices & the Election

An important panel discussion with community leaders, advocates and academics about the diverse Black electorate. Moderated by KALW’s Hana Baba, host of "Crosscurrents" and co-host of "The Stoop" podcast. Featuring panelists Pastor Michael McBride, Aimee Allison, and Professor James Lance Taylor.

The initial surge of enthusiasm for a Kamala Harris presidency has settled into reality. The polls show this remains an extremely tight race. Every vote is critical and both campaigns are seeking the votes of Black Americans. But are all Black Americans - all in - for Kamala? Have attitudes changed after the Harris - Trump debate? What are the real conversations happening in Black communities as they prepare to vote in November?

We’ll explore Black politics and discourse around the Harris candidacy. We’ll hear from members of Bay Area Black communities, immigrants and diaspora - and have an open conversation on issues from the economy, to criminal justice, and beyond.