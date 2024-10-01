This excerpt is from a live event held at our event space at 220 Montgomery in downtown San Francisco. It aired in the October 1st, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents.

When we think about the major forces shaping the upcoming elections, we need to consider the Latino vote. According to Pew Research , the number of Latinos eligible to vote grew from 27 million in 2016 to a projected 36 million in this year’s election. Those are election swinging numbers. As a voter group, Latino’s are going to be larger in every one of the seven key swing states than the margin of victory is expected to be.

Traditionally, immigration was seen as the primary issue, but today the Latino community is the fastest growing group of no party preference voters. So what are the two major parties missing here? To understand where we are and how we got here, KALW held a discussion about the growing influence of Latino voters at our live event space at 220 Montgomery in downtown San Francisco. It featured experts and advocates, and one of them was Mike Madrid, a co-founder of the Lincoln Project and author of “The Latino Century.”

