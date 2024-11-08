The Bay After: San Francisco's new mayor and reckoning with President Trump
Election Day has resulted in some significant changes for the Bay Area, California, and the United States of America.
KALW's Ben Trefny sat down with San Francisco Public Press Executive Director Lila LaHood and San Francisco Standard political reporter Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez at 111 Minna Gallery and Events Space on Thursday, November 7, as returns were still coming in, to talk about how voters decided to transform the city, state, and country.