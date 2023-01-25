© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Legal Rights

Landlord Tenant Law

By Jeff Hayden
Published January 25, 2023 at 11:41 AM PST

California recently enacted a form of rent control. Is the country next?

The holidays behind us, a new year beginning, some face loss of habitability, or worse yet eviction.

In other cases, small landlords depending on the income from a rental face a tenant who is not paying.

Again, we revisit the question, where do landlords and tenants stand right now?

Joining YLR Host Dean Johnson, are three of the best: Jessica Chylik, David Finkelstein and Sal Timpano.

Questions for Dean's guests? Call us, toll free, at (866) 798-8255.

