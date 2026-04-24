Media coverage of the climate crisis & the 25th UN Indigenous Forum

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we're examining how the media are covering climate change. According to the Media and Climate Change Observatory at the University of Colorado Boulder, last year, the global climate coverage fell by 14%.

We are also discussing the United Nations’ largest forum for Indigenous peoples, where delegates from around the world are calling for stronger protections of Indigenous rights.

According to Grist, the gathering is taking place against an increasingly hostile global backdrop: an artificial intelligence boom driving new resource extraction on ancestral lands, a U.S. administration that has made it more difficult for Global South delegates to secure visas, and the twin pressures of climate change and green energy projects that often conflict with Indigenous land rights.

Guests:

Mark Hertsgaard, executive director of Covering Climate Now, environment correspondent for The Nation, and author of Big Red’s Mercy: The Shooting of Deborah Cotton and A Story of Race in America

Anita Hofschneider, senior staff writer at Grist based in Honolulu

Resources:

Covering Climate Now: A Burning House, A Quiet Media, A Silenced Majority

The Guardian: A new economic superpower could spark a global retreat from fossil fuels

Grist: The planet is overheating. Why is the news looking away?

Grist: War, climate change, and AI: What’s at stake at this year’s UN Indigenous forum

