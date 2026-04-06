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Your Call

The 23rd annual International Ocean Film Festival kicks off in SF

By Malihe Razazan,
Ethan Elkind
Published April 6, 2026 at 9:06 AM PDT

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we're discussing two documentaries featured at this year’s International Ocean Film Festival, which runs from April 10-12 in San Francisco.

Superfish: Salmon takes us on a journey into the life of wild salmon and shows what they can teach us about resilience and our connection to nature.

Mission Sea Otter – Saving California's Kelp Forests tells a little-known story about sea otters on the California coast.

Guests:

Rick Rosenthal, four-time Emmy-winning filmmaker, marine biologist, and director of SUPERFISH:SALMON

Katya Shirokow, managing Director of Wild Logic, and producer of SUPERFISH:SALMON

Ana Blanco, executive director of the International Ocean Film Festival, and co-director of Sequoias of the Sea

Claudia Schmitt, filmmaker, underwater cinematographer, and co-director of Mission Sea Otter – Saving California's Kelp Forests

Resources:

International Ocean Film Festival

SUPERFISH:SALMON

The New York Times: ‘Zombie’ Urchins Are Destroying Kelp Forests. Can’t We Just Eat Them?

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan
Ethan Elkind
A Bay Area native, Ethan is Director of the Climate Program at the UC Berkeley School of Law, with a joint appointment at the UCLA School of Law, where he researches and writes on policies to combat climate change. His book "Railtown" on the history of the modern Los Angeles Metro Rail system was published by University of California Press in January 2014. Ethan received his B.A. with honors from Brown University and graduated Order of the Coif from the UCLA School of Law. You can read his blog on ethanelkind.com.
See stories by Ethan Elkind