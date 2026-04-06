The 23rd annual International Ocean Film Festival kicks off in SF
On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we're discussing two documentaries featured at this year’s International Ocean Film Festival, which runs from April 10-12 in San Francisco.
Superfish: Salmon takes us on a journey into the life of wild salmon and shows what they can teach us about resilience and our connection to nature.
Mission Sea Otter – Saving California's Kelp Forests tells a little-known story about sea otters on the California coast.
Guests:
Rick Rosenthal, four-time Emmy-winning filmmaker, marine biologist, and director of SUPERFISH:SALMON
Katya Shirokow, managing Director of Wild Logic, and producer of SUPERFISH:SALMON
Ana Blanco, executive director of the International Ocean Film Festival, and co-director of Sequoias of the Sea
Claudia Schmitt, filmmaker, underwater cinematographer, and co-director of Mission Sea Otter – Saving California's Kelp Forests
Resources:
International Ocean Film Festival
The New York Times: ‘Zombie’ Urchins Are Destroying Kelp Forests. Can’t We Just Eat Them?