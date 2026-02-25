The Authoritarian Playbook: The Heritage Foundation’s 250-year roadmap

On this edition of Your Call's Authoritarian Playbook Series, we're discussing the Heritage Foundation’s 250-year roadmap to "save America by saving the American family."

Written by authors with close ties to the Trump administration, this document outlines a plan to subjugate girls and young women by pushing them out of college, forcing them into marriage and motherhood, and restricting their access to birth control.

As Jessica Valenti, writes in a piece called, They’re Coming for Our Daughters, for her newsletter, Abortion, Every Day, "They want our daughters and granddaughters to have zero information about their bodies and sex, no ability to protect themselves from pregnancy, limited choices for an intellectual and professional life, and—once our girls have been corralled into early marriages—few opportunities to leave."

How are activists responding?

Guest:

Jessica Valenti, activist, author of eight books including, Abortion: Our Bodies, Their Lies, and the Truths We Use to Win, and Yes Means Yes: Visions of Female Sexual Power and a World Without Rape, and founder of Abortion, Every Day, a daily newsletter dedicated to abortion rights

Resources:

Abortion, Every Day: They’re Coming for Our Daughters

Abortion, Every Day: Project 2026. And 2027, and 2028….

Ms. Magazine: The Heritage Foundation’s Plan to Keep Women Uneducated, Pregnant and Subservient

The New York Times: The Heritage Foundation Wants to Send American Women Back Half a Century

