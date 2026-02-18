The Authoritarian Playbook: Workers fight union busting under Trump

On this edition of Your Call’s Authoritarian Playbook Series, we're discussing union and worker organizing under Trump.

Last year, more than a million federal workers lost their collective bargaining and union protections. Labor historian Joseph MCartin says it was the largest and most aggressive single act of union busting in US history.

As the administration continues to attack unions and strips workers of basic protections, many unions are organizing workers to defend their rights.

What role are unions playing in the fight against authoritarianism? What's most effective?

Guests:

John Logan, Professor and Director of Labor Studies at San Francisco State University, and writer on US and international labor issues

Alex Han, executive director of In These Times

