350 Action: The last thing we need is a climate denier in the WH

On this edition of Your Call, we’re discussing the climate crisis, Hurricanes Helene and Milton, and what’s at stake in the presidential election.

Candice Fortin, US campaigns manager with 350 Action, says, "I grew up on the Gulf Coast of Florida, and I’ve had to fight the fossil fuel industry since I was a kid. BP’s offshore drilling wreaked havoc on our health and air. I watched their oil spill impacts for years. As I now wait to hear from friends in Hurricane Milton’s path and watch it stun even the scientists who have modeled the progression of climate change, I know that the fossil fuel executives and their government backers have even more blood on their hands. This is a climate emergency. Every time we repeat that, countless more lives have been lost or upended by the fossil fuel industry. How many more times will it take? We call on President Biden to use his executive power to declare a Climate Emergency so we can finally protect frontline communities like the one that raised me."

Guest:

Candice Fortin, US campaigns manager with 350 Action

