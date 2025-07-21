Contra Costa County to hold community forum on local immigration enforcement

Tomorrow morning, the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors will hold its annual forum to discuss local immigration enforcement activities.

The public meeting is required by the TRUTH Act . It was signed into law in 2016 by former Governor Jerry Brown.

The TRUTH Act does several things. It requires that immigrants be told their right to an attorney before being interviewed by federal immigration authorities.

It also requires local governing bodies to hold at least one public forum the following year if local law enforcement allows ICE access to any individual. And it ensures that records related to ICE access are public.

Immigration enforcement has been a big deal in Contra Costa County. Last month , Concord’s immigration court closed due to a large protest, when ICE agents unexpectedly arrived and arrested four individuals at their scheduled hearing.

Tomorrow’s forum begins at 9:30 AM. The Sheriff’s office and the Contra Costa Immigration Rights Alliance will present. Residents can share comments by attending in person, online, or by phone.

You can find more info about the meeting and how to get involved here.