The fight to save climate and environmental data from erasure

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet series, we’ll discuss the Trump administration’s efforts to suppress and disappear environmental data.

The Environmental Protection Agency is planning to eliminate its scientific research office and potentially fire more than 1,000 employees. The main website hosting the federal government’s National Climate Assessments went dark last month and all 400 scientists and experts working on the next report were dismissed. Other information has been taken offline, leaving researchers without crucial tools they need to protect communities from pollution and climate change. Experts are organizing to save this data and make it available by other means.

Guests:

Gretchen Gehrke, co-founder and web monitoring program leader at the Environmental Data and Governance Initiative

Jeremy Symons, senior advisor at the Environmental Protection Network

Resources:

Grist: Why the federal government is making climate data disappear

PBS: EPA plans to cut scientific research, more than 1,000 employees could be fired

National Security Archive: Disappearing Data:Trump Administration Removing Climate Information from Government Websites