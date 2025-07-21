Reparations proposed for former residents of razed Alameda County neighborhood

The City of Hayward and Alameda County have proposed PAYING nearly a million dollars in reparations to the former residents of a once thriving community that was demolished in the 1960s to make way for an industrial park.

The community was known as Russell City. It was home to 1,400 mostly African American and Latino residents. About 700 parcels of land were seized by Alameda County under eminent domain and annexed to Hayward.Both Hayward and Alameda County have issued formal apologies in recent years.

Under the proposed agreement, a quarter-million dollars would be paid by the City of Hayward. Another 400-thousand dollars would come from the office of Alameda County Supervisor Elisa Marquez and another quarter-million dollars from the office of Supervisor Nate Miley.

The Alameda County Board of Supervisors is expected to vote on the reparations at its meeting tomorrow.