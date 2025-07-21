Dr. Monica Gandhi / A New Doom Loop? / A Celebration of Immigrants

We ask UCSF's Dr. Monica Gandhi about her recent Op-Ed in the New York Times about this administration's science policy, entitled We Didn’t Get Covid Right. But This is Just Wrong. We’ll find out why she was inspired to write it and how she thinks we can right the wrongs.

Then: Does recent demographic data spell doom for the Bay Area's future? Ted Egan, Chief Economist of San Francisco, and Jeff Bellisario, Executive Director of the Bay Area Council Economic Institute, will tell us what THEY think of our aging population.

Referenced article: This is the Real Doom Loop. It Will Change Everything About the Bay Area.

AND we’ll hear about the upcoming BBQ Without Borders 2025 from No immigrants, No Spice, a Bay Area nonprofit focused on the contributions of immigrants.

Hosts: Grace Won, Fred Pitts

Producers: Wendy Holcombe, Gillian Emblad

