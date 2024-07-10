Project 2025: How would Trump dismantle the administrative state?

On this edition of Your Call, we're continuing our deep-dive into Project 2025, the Heritage Foundation's far-right agenda for a second Trump administration and future Republican presidents.

The authors write that "nothing is more important than deconstructing the centralized administrative state."

This goal was first laid out by Steve Bannon, Trump's former White House chief strategist who is currently serving a four month sentence in federal prison for contempt charges related to the January 6 insurrection. What does that mean exactly and how would they carry it out?

We'll also find out how a second Trump administration would consolidate executive power, fire over 50,000 civil servants and replace them with MAGA loyalists, and eliminate or dismantle agencies like the Department of Education and NOAA.

Guests:

James Goodwin, policy director for the Center for Progressive Reform

Shawn Musgrave, reporter and senior counsel for The Intercept

