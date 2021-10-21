© 2021 KALW
Your Call

Young Climate Activists Are On Hunger Strike Outside White House. 'No Climate, No Deal'

Published October 21, 2021 at 9:06 AM PDT
HUNGER STRIKE FOR CLIMATE JUSTICE
On Wednesday, five youth climate activists began an indefinite hunger strike to pressure President Biden to pass the Build Back Better Agenda.

On this edition of Your Call, we speak with one of the five young climate activists who began a hunger strike outside of the White House on Wednesday.

They're demanding that Congress and President Biden pass the full scope of the 10-year $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill to ensure the United States reduces emissions by at least 50 percent by 2030 while advancing justice and creating millions of new good union jobs. They say the bill must include a Civilian Climate Corps, direct investments in public schools, housing, transit, and clean energy to reduce emissions across major sectors.

Their statement reads: "We must pass the full scope of this bill or we will spiral deeper into the climate crisis. The urgency of now cannot be understated: This could be our last chance to pass federal climate policy for the rest of the decade and we won’t back down without a fight. The time is now and we have nothing to lose. No climate, no deal."

Guest:

Ema Govea, youth climate activist from Santa Rosa, California

Web Resources:

The Guardian: ‘Tired of broken promises’: climate activists launch hunger strike outside White House

The New Republic: The Sunrise Climate Activists Are Going on Hunger Strike

Your Callclimate changeyouth climate activistsenvironmental justice
Lea Ceasrine
Lea is a producer for Your Call on KALW Local Public Radio. She graduated from the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY in 2018.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular Friday media roundtable guest in 2001.
