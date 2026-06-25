KALW Almanac - Thursday June 25, 2026

Today is Thursday, 25th of June of 2026,

June 25 is the 176th day of the year

189 days remain until the end of the year.

89 days until autumn begins

Sunrise was at 5:49:18 am

and sunset will be at 8:36:00 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 46 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:12:39 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 64°F.

The first Low Tide was at 3:00 AM at 0.13 ft

The first High Tide will be later this morning at 9:47 AM at 4.09 ft

The next Low Tide will be this afternoon 2:10 PM at 2.85 ft

and the final High Tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:15 PM at 6.11 ft

The Moon is 82.7% visible

It's a Waxing Gibbous moon

We'll have a Full Moon in 4 days on Monday the 29th of June of 2026 at 4:57 pm

Today is....

Bourdain Day

Color TV Day

Day of the Seafarer

Global Beatles Day

Leon Day

Mitch Lane Day

National Bomb Pop Day

National Catfish Day

National Handshake Day

National Police Community Cooperative Day

National Strawberry Parfait Day

World Vitiligo ("vih-dih-LIE-go") Day, a skin condition

Today is...

Arbor Day in The Philippines

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Mozambique from Portugal in 1975.

Independence Day in Croatia

Statehood Day in Slovenia

Statehood Day in Virginia

Teacher's Day in Guatemala

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1852 – Antoni Gaudí, Spanish architect, designed the Park Güell and the Sagrada Família (died 1926)

1900 – Louis Mountbatten, 1st Earl Mountbatten of Burma, English admiral and politician, 44th Governor-General of India (died 1979)

1903 – George Orwell, British novelist, essayist, and critic (died 1950)

1924 – Rosalind P. Walter, American philanthropist, WNET benefactor and an inspiration behind "Rosie the Riveter" (died 2020)

1925 – Clifton Chenier, American blues singer, the 'King of Zydeco' (died 1978)

1925 – June Lockhart, American actress (died 2025)

1928 – Peyo, Belgian author and illustrator, created The Smurfs (died 1992)

1929 – Eric Carle, American author and illustrator (died 2021)

1933 – James Meredith, civil rights activist, first black man to graduate from the University of Mississippi

1935 – Larry Kramer, American author, playwright, and activist, co-founded Gay Men's Health Crisis (died 2020)

1937 – Eddie Floyd, American R&B/soul singer-songwriter

1939 – Harold Melvin, American soul and R&B singer(died 1997)

1943 – Carly Simon, American singer-songwriter

1946 – Roméo Dallaire, Dutch-Canadian general and politician

1949 – Phyllis George, American beauty queen, sportscaster, and First Lady of Kentucky (died 2020)

1954 – Sonia Sotomayor, American lawyer and jurist, Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States

1956 – Anthony Bourdain, American chef and author (died 2018)

1961 – Ricky Gervais, English comedian, actor, director, producer and singer

1963 – Yann Martel, Spanish-born Canadian author

1963 – George Michael, English singer-songwriter and producer (died 2016)

2005 – Kylie Cantrall, American actress, singer, songwriter, dancer, and social media personality

....and on this day in history....

1900 – The Taoist monk Wang Yuanlu discovers the Dunhuang manuscripts, a cache of ancient texts that are of great historical and religious significance, in the Mogao Caves of Dunhuang, China.

1910 – The United States Congress passes the Mann Act, which prohibits interstate transport of women or girls for "immoral purposes"; the ambiguous language would be used to selectively prosecute people for years to come.

1910 – Igor Stravinsky's ballet The Firebird is premiered in Paris, bringing him to prominence as a composer.

1944 – The final page of the comic Krazy Kat is published, exactly two months after its author George Herriman died.

1947 – The Diary of a Young Girl (better known as The Diary of Anne Frank) is published.

1948 – The United States Congress passes the Displaced Persons Act to allow World War II refugees to immigrate to the United States above quota restrictions.

1978 – The rainbow flag representing gay pride is flown for the first time during the San Francisco Gay Freedom Day Parade.

1981 – Microsoft is restructured to become an incorporated business in its home state of Washington.

1993 – Kim Campbell is sworn in as the first female Prime Minister of Canada.

1996 – American rapper Jay-Z releases his debut album, Reasonable Doubt.

1998 – In Clinton v. City of New York, the United States Supreme Court decides that the Line Item Veto Act of 1996 is unconstitutional.

2024 – Thousands of people storm Kenya's Parliament Buildings protesting the passing of the government's 2024/25 Finance Bill.

