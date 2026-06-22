KALW Almanac - Monday June 22, 2026

Today is Monday, the 22nd of June of 2026,

June 22 is the 173rd day of the year

192 days remain until the end of the year

92 days until Autumn begins

Summer Solstice was yesterday

Sunrise was this morning at 5:48:25 am

and sunset will be at 8:35:41 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 47 minutes and 51 seconds of daylight

3 seconds less daylight than yesterday

The solar transit will be at 1:12:03 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 65.1°F

The first low tide was early this morning at 12:10 am at 1.58 feet

The first high tide was in the last hour at 5:35 am at 3.96 feet

The next low tide will be later this morning at 11:29 am at 1.21 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach this evening will be at 6:19 pm at 5.84 feet

The Moon is currently 56.2% visible

We can still call it a quarter moon

We'll have a Full Moon in 7 days next Monday the 29th of June of 2026 at 4:57 pm

Today is....

National Kissing Day

National Chocolate Éclair Day

National HVAC Tech Day

National Onion Rings Day

Stupid Guy Thing Day

Take Your Cat To Work Day

World Rainforest Day

Today is also....

Anti-Fascist Struggle Day in Croatia

Day of Remembrance of the Victims of the Great Patriotic War in Belarus

Father's Day on the islands of Guernsey, Isle of Man, and Jersey

Teachers' Day in El Salvador

Windrush Day in the UK

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1757 – George Vancouver, English lieutenant and explorer (died 1798).

1767 – Wilhelm von Humboldt, German philosopher, academic, and politician, Interior Minister of Prussia (died 1835).[33]

1845 – Tom Dula, American soldier (died 1868)

1898 – Erich Maria Remarque, German-Swiss soldier and author (died 1970)

1903 – John Dillinger, American criminal (died 1934)

1906 – Anne Morrow Lindbergh, American pilot and author (died 2001)

1906 – Billy Wilder, Austrian-born American director, producer, and screenwriter (died 2002)

1922 – Bill Blass, American fashion designer, founded Bill Blass Group (died 2002)

1933 – Dianne Feinstein, American politician (died 2023)

1936 – Kris Kristofferson, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor (died 2024)

1937 – Chris Blackwell, English record producer, co-founded Island Records

1941 – Ed Bradley, American journalist (died 2006)

1943 – Brit Hume, American journalist and author

1946 – Eliades Ochoa, Cuban singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1947 – Octavia E. Butler, American author (died 2006)

1947 – Jerry Rawlings, Ghanaian lieutenant and politician, President of Ghana (died 2020)

1948 – Todd Rundgren, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1949 – Meryl Streep, American actress

1949 – Elizabeth Warren, American academic and politician

1952 – Graham Greene, Canadian actor

1953 – Cyndi Lauper, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actress

1954 – Freddie Prinze, American comedian and actor (died 1977)

1960 – Erin Brockovich, American lawyer and environmentalist

1964 – Dan Brown, American author and academic

....and on this day in history....

1870 – The United States Department of Justice is created by the U.S. Congress.

1907 – The London Underground's Charing Cross, Euston and Hampstead Railway opens.

1942 – The Pledge of Allegiance is formally adopted by U.S. Congress.

1944 – U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt signs into law the Servicemen's Readjustment Act of 1944, commonly known as the G.I. Bill.

1969 – The Cuyahoga River catches fire in Cleveland, Ohio, drawing national attention to water pollution, and spurring the passing of the Clean Water Act and the creation of the Environmental Protection Agency.

1978 – Charon, the first of Pluto's satellites to be discovered, was first seen at the United States Naval Observatory by James W. Christy.

