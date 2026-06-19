KALW Almanac - Friday June 19, 2026

June 19 is Juneteenth National Independence Day

On this day in 1865 –

Over two years after the Emancipation Proclamation,

slaves in Galveston, Texas,

are officially informed of their freedom.

The anniversary was officially celebrated in Texas and other states as Juneteenth.

On June 17, 2021,

Juneteenth officially became a federal holiday in the United States.

Today is Friday, the 19th of June of 2026

June 19 is the 170th day of the year

195 days remain until the end of the year

2 days until summer begins

In San Francisco, the summer solstice occurs on Sunday, June 21, 2026 at 1:34 AM PDT.

Sunrise this morning in San Francisco was at 5:47:46 am

and sunset will be this evening at 8:35:07 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 46 minutes and 51 seconds

The solar transit will be at 1:11:26 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 64.4°F.

The first high tide was at 1:58 am at 5.88 feet

The first low tide will be at 9:01 am at -0.83 feet

the next high tide will be at 4:06 pm. at 5.36 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be at 9:40 pm at 2.43 feet

The Moon is currently 25.5% visible

It's a Waxing Crescent moon

We'll have the First Quarter Moon in 2 days on Sunday the 21st of June of 2026 at 2:55 pm

Today is....

Garfield the Cat Day

Juneteenth

Also known as Black Independence Day, Emancipation Day (Texas), Freedom Day, Jubilee Day, and Juneteenth National Independence Day

National Day of Prayer for Law Enforcement Officers

National Eat an Oreo Day

National Flip Flop Day

National FreeBSD Day

which can mean one of two things

either the operating system called Berkeley Software Distribution

or the manga and anime series called Bungo Stray Dogs

National Martini Day

National Pets in Film Day

National Take Back the Lunch Break Day

National Watch Day

Ugliest Dog Day

Work at Home Father's Day

World Albatross Day

World Sauntering Day

Today is also....

Day of the Independent Hungary

Feast of Forest in Palawan, The Philippines

Labour Day in Trinidad and Tobago

Laguna Day in Laguna, Philippines, honoring the birthday of national hero Dr. Jose Rizal

Birthday of Jose Gervasio Artigas, a national hero in Uruguay

World Sickle Cell Day

Anniversary of Kim Jong Il's commencement of work at the Workers' Party Central Committee in the DPRK

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share this special day with....

1764 – José Gervasio Artigas, Uruguayan general and politician (died 1850)

1861 – José Rizal, Filipino journalist, author, and poet (died 1896)

1896 – Wallis Simpson, American wife of Edward VIII (died 1986)

1897 – Moe Howard, American comedian (died 1975)

1902 – Guy Lombardo, Canadian-American violinist and bandleader (died 1977)

1903 – Lou Gehrig, American baseball player (died 1941)

1914 – Alan Cranston, American journalist and politician (died 2000)

1914 – Lester Flatt, American bluegrass singer-songwriter, guitarist, and mandolin player (died 1979)

1917 – Joshua Nkomo, Zimbabwean guerrilla leader and politician, Vice President of Zimbabwe (died 1999)

1919 – Pauline Kael, American film critic (died 2001)

1945 – Aung San Suu Kyi, Burmese politician, Nobel Prize laureate

1945 – Tobias Wolff, American short story writer, memoirist, and novelist

1947 – Salman Rushdie, Indian-English novelist and essayist

1948 – Nick Drake, English singer-songwriter (died 1974)

1948 – Phylicia Rashad, American actress

1950 – Ann Wilson, American singer-songwriter and musician

1957 – Subcomandante Marcos, Mexican insurgent and EZLN leader

1962 – Paula Abdul, American singer-songwriter, dancer, actress, and presenter

1963 – Laura Ingraham, American radio host and author

1964 – Boris Johnson, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and former Mayor of London

1970 – Rahul Gandhi, Indian politician

1978 – Zoe Saldaña, American actress

....and on this day in history....

1846 – The first officially recorded, organized baseball game is played under Alexander Cartwright's rules on Hoboken, New Jersey's Elysian Fields with the New York Base Ball Club defeating the Knickerbockers 23–1. Cartwright umpired.

1862 – President Abraham Lincoln signs the Territorial Slavery Act of 1862, which prohibits slavery in all current and future United States territories.

1865 – Over two years after the Emancipation Proclamation, slaves in Galveston, Texas, United States, are officially informed of their freedom. The anniversary was officially celebrated in Texas and other states as Juneteenth. On June 17, 2021, Juneteenth officially became a federal holiday in the United States.

1910 – The first Father's Day is celebrated in Spokane, Washington.

1934 – The Communications Act of 1934 establishes the United States' Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

1961 – Kuwait declares independence from the United Kingdom.

1964 – The Civil Rights Act of 1964 is approved after surviving an 83-day filibuster in the United States Senate.

1978 – Garfield's first comic strip, originally published locally as Jon in 1976, goes into nationwide syndication.

1990 – The current international law defending indigenous peoples, Indigenous and Tribal Peoples Convention, 1989, is ratified for the first time by Norway.

2012 – WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange requests asylum in London's Ecuadorian Embassy for fear of extradition to the US after publication of previously classified documents including footage of civilian killings by the US army; he will remain there until 2019.

2018 – The 10,000,000th United States Patent is issued.