KALW Almanac - Thursday June 18, 2026
Today is Thursday, the 18th of June of 2026
June 18 is the 169th day of the year
196 days remain until the end of the year.
3 days until summer begins
Sunrise will be at 5:47:36 am
and sunset will be at 8:34:52 pm.
We will have 14 hours and 47 minutes of daylight today
The solar transit will be at 1:11:14 pm
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 63.7°F
The first high tide was at 1:02 am at 6.48 feet
The first low tide will be at 8:12 am at -1.35 feet
The next high tide at 3:20 pm at 5.23 feet
and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:26 pm at 2.69 feet
The Moon is currently 16.2% visible
It's a Waxing Crescent
We'll have the First Quarter Moon in 3 days on Sunday the 21st of June of 2026 at 2:55 pm
Today is....
Go Fishing Day
International Panic Day
International Picnic Day
International Sushi Day
National Career Nursing Assistants' Day
National Cheesemakers Day
National Dump the Pump Day
National Splurge Day
National Wanna Get Away Day
Recess at Work Day
World Tapas Day
Today is also....
International Autistic Pride Day
Foundation Day in Benguet province in The Philippines
Human Rights Day in Azerbaijan
National Day in Seychelles
Queen Mother's Birthday in Cambodia
Waterloo Day in United Kingdom
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with...
1886 – mountaineer who attempted to climb Everest, George Mallory (died 1924)
1903 – actress and singer Jeanette MacDonald, ("When I'm Calling You...") (died 1965)
1904 – actor Keye Luke (died 1991)
1913 – composer Sammy Cahn (died 1993)
1913 – journalist Sylvia Porter, American economist and journalist (died 1991)
1913 – American winemaker and philanthropist Robert Mondavi (died 2008)
1914 – actor E. G. Marshall (died 1998)
1915 – legendary firefighter Red Adair (died 2004)
1917 – actor Richard Boone (died 1981)
1926 – journalist Tom Wicker (died 2011)
1929 – philosopher Jürgen Habermas (died 2026)
1934 – economist Barack Obama Sr., and father of the former president (died 1982)
1937 – former Governor of West Virginia Jay Rockefeller,
1942 – film critic Roger Ebert (died 2013)
1942 – former president of South Africa Thabo Mbeki
1942 – Beatle Paul McCartney
1949 – author and illustrator children's books Chris Van Allsburg, creator of Jumanji
1952 – actress Carol Kane
1952 – actress Isabella Rossellini
....and on this day in history....
1873 – Susan B. Anthony is fined $100 for attempting to vote in the 1872 presidential election.
1908 – Japanese immigration to Brazil begins when 781 people arrive in Santos aboard the ship Kasato-Maru.
1908 – The University of the Philippines is established.
1940 – The "Finest Hour" speech is delivered by Winston Churchill.
1948 – Columbia Records introduces the long-playing record album in a public demonstration at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in New York City.
1979 – SALT II is signed by the United States and the Soviet Union.