KALW Almanac - Thursday June 18, 2026

Today is Thursday, the 18th of June of 2026

June 18 is the 169th day of the year

196 days remain until the end of the year.

3 days until summer begins

Sunrise will be at 5:47:36 am

and sunset will be at 8:34:52 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 47 minutes of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 1:11:14 pm

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 63.7°F

The first high tide was at 1:02 am at 6.48 feet

The first low tide will be at 8:12 am at -1.35 feet

The next high tide at 3:20 pm at 5.23 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:26 pm at 2.69 feet

The Moon is currently 16.2% visible

It's a Waxing Crescent

We'll have the First Quarter Moon in 3 days on Sunday the 21st of June of 2026 at 2:55 pm

Today is....

Go Fishing Day

International Panic Day

International Picnic Day

International Sushi Day

National Career Nursing Assistants' Day

National Cheesemakers Day

National Dump the Pump Day

National Splurge Day

National Wanna Get Away Day

Recess at Work Day

World Tapas Day

Today is also....

International Autistic Pride Day

Foundation Day in Benguet province in The Philippines

Human Rights Day in Azerbaijan

National Day in Seychelles

Queen Mother's Birthday in Cambodia

Waterloo Day in United Kingdom

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with...

1886 – mountaineer who attempted to climb Everest, George Mallory (died 1924)

1903 – actress and singer Jeanette MacDonald, ("When I'm Calling You...") (died 1965)

1904 – actor Keye Luke (died 1991)

1913 – composer Sammy Cahn (died 1993)

1913 – journalist Sylvia Porter, American economist and journalist (died 1991)

1913 – American winemaker and philanthropist Robert Mondavi (died 2008)

1914 – actor E. G. Marshall (died 1998)

1915 – legendary firefighter Red Adair (died 2004)

1917 – actor Richard Boone (died 1981)

1926 – journalist Tom Wicker (died 2011)

1929 – philosopher Jürgen Habermas (died 2026)

1934 – economist Barack Obama Sr., and father of the former president (died 1982)

1937 – former Governor of West Virginia Jay Rockefeller,

1942 – film critic Roger Ebert (died 2013)

1942 – former president of South Africa Thabo Mbeki

1942 – Beatle Paul McCartney

1949 – author and illustrator children's books Chris Van Allsburg, creator of Jumanji

1952 – actress Carol Kane

1952 – actress Isabella Rossellini

....and on this day in history....

1873 – Susan B. Anthony is fined $100 for attempting to vote in the 1872 presidential election.

1908 – Japanese immigration to Brazil begins when 781 people arrive in Santos aboard the ship Kasato-Maru.

1908 – The University of the Philippines is established.

1940 – The "Finest Hour" speech is delivered by Winston Churchill.

1948 – Columbia Records introduces the long-playing record album in a public demonstration at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in New York City.

1979 – SALT II is signed by the United States and the Soviet Union.

