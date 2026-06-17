KALW Almanac - Wednesday June 17, 2026

Today is Wednesday, the 17th of June of 2026,

June 17 is the 168th day of the year

197 days remain until the end of the year.

5 days until summer begins

Summer Solstice occurs on Sunday, June 21, 2026, at 1:24 PM PDT

The sun rose this morning at 5:47:28 am

and sunset will be at 8:34:36 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 47 minutes of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 1:11:02 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 63.3°F

The first high tide was at 12:07 am at 6.91 feet

The first low tide will be at 7:23 am at -1.72 feet

The next high tide will be this afternoon at 2:33 pm at 5.13 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be this evenng at 7:18 pm at 2.87 feet

The Moon is currently 8.7% visible

It's a Waxing Crescent

We'll have the First Quarter Moon in 4 days on Sunday the 21st of June of 2026 at 2:55 pm

Today is....

National Mascot Day

National Cherry Tart Day

Global Garbage Man Day

Islamic New Year (Happy 1448!)

LGBTQIA+ Equal Pay Awareness Day

National Apple Strudel Day

National Eat Your Vegetables Day

Root Beer Day

World Crocodile Day

Today is also....

Father's Day in El Salvador, Guatemala

Icelandic National Day, celebrates the independence of Iceland from Kingdom of Denmark in 1944.

National Day of Remembrance for the Victims of Forest Fires in Portugal

Occupation of the Latvian Republic Day in Latvia

World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought

Zemla Intifada Day in the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic in the western Sahara

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1818 – composer Charles Gounod (died 1893)

1871 - activist and lyrcist for the anthem Lift Every Voice and Sing, James Weldon Johnson

1882 – composer Igor Stravinsky (died 1971)

1898 – artist M. C. Escher (died 1972)

1903 – the chef who created the Chocolate Chip Cookie Ruth Graves Wakefield (died 1977)

1904 – actor Ralph Bellamy (died 1991)

1910 – country musician Red Foley (died 1968)

1915 - banjo player and TV comedian Stringbean (d. 1973)

1916 – folksinger-songwriter and guitarist Terry Gilkyson, and father of Eliza Gilkyson (died 1999)

1943 – former speaker of the house Newt Gingrich

1943 – pop music icon Barry Manilow

1945 – late night radio host Art Bell (died 2018)

1951 – ecofeminist author and activist Starhawk

1951 – comedian Joe Piscopo

1958 – former lead singer for The Dead Kennedys, Jello Biafra

1980 – tennis hero, Venus Williams

1987 – rapper and Pulitzer winner Kendrick Lamar

1989 – singer dancer and actor Simone Battle (died 2014)

....and on this day in history......

1579 – Sir Francis Drake claims a land he calls Nova Albion (modern California, or maybe it was really Oregon) for England.

1631 – Mumtaz Mahal dies during childbirth. Her husband, Mughal emperor Shah Jahan I, will spend the next 17 years building her mausoleum, the Taj Mahal.

1885 – The Statue of Liberty arrives in New York Harbor.

1898 – The United States Navy Hospital Corps is established.

1901 – The College Board introduces its first standardized test, the forerunner to the SAT.

1932 – Bonus Army: Around a thousand World War I veterans amass at the United States Capitol as the U.S. Senate considers a bill that would give them certain benefits.

1944 – Iceland declares independence from Denmark and becomes a republic.

1960 – The Nez Perce tribe is awarded $4 million for 7 million acres (28,000 km2) of land undervalued at four cents/acre in the 1863 treaty.

1963 – The United States Supreme Court rules 8–1 in Abington School District v. Schempp against requiring the reciting of Bible verses and the Lord's Prayer in public schools.

1972 – Five White House operatives are arrested for burgling the offices of the Democratic National Committee during an attempt by members of the administration of President Richard M. Nixon to illegally wiretap the political opposition as part of a broader campaign to subvert the democratic process.

1991 – The South African Parliament repeals the Population Registration Act which required racial classification of all South Africans at birth.

1992 – A "joint understanding" agreement on arms reduction is signed by U.S. president George Bush and Russian president Boris Yeltsin (this would be later codified in START II).

1994 – Following a televised low-speed highway chase, O. J. Simpson is arrested for the murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ronald Goldman.

2021 – Juneteenth National Independence Day, was signed into law by President Joe Biden, to become the first federal holiday established since Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 1983