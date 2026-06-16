KALW Almanac - Tuesday June 16, 2026

Today is Tuesday, the 16th of June of 2026

June 16 is the 167th day of the year

198 days remain until the end of the year.

6 days until summer begins

Summer Solstice occurs on Sunday, June 21, 2026, at exactly 1:34 PM PDT.

Sun rise this morning at 5:47:21 am

and sunset will be at 8:34:18 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 46 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:10:49 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 61.5°F.

The first low tide will be at 6:33 am at -1.92 feet

The first high tide will be at 1:45 pm at 5.04 feet

The next low tide at 6:16 pm at 2.98 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach in the next 24 hours will early tomorrow morning at 12:07 am at 6.91 feet

The Moon is currently 3.1% visible

It's a Waxing Crescent

We'll have the First Quarter Moon in 5 days on Sunday the 21st of June of 2026 at 2:55 pm

Today is....

Fresh Veggies Day

Ladies' Initiated in Baseball Day

National Cannoli Day

National Cherry Tart Day

National Fudge Day

National Tortilla Day

National Vinegar Day

No Orange Clothes Day

Wish Fulfillment Day

World Refill Day

World Sea Turtle Day

Today is also....

Birthday of Leonard P. Howell in Rastafari

Bloomsday in Dublin, Ireland

Engineer's Day in Argentina

Father's Day in Seychelles

International Day of the African Child

Martyrdom of Guru Arjan Dev in Sikhism

Sussex Day in Sussex, England

Youth Day in South Africa

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1723 – economist Adam Smith, (died 1790) He wrote The Wealth Of Nations

1829 – Apache leader Geronimo (died 1909)

1882 – Prime Minister of Iran Mohammad Mosaddegh overthrown in 1953 by western powers in favor of The Shah

1890 – film comedian Stan Laurel, of the firm of Laurel And Hardy (died 1965)

1917 – Washington Post publisher Katharine Graham during the time of Watergate (died 2001)

1938 – novelist, short story writer, critic, and poet Joyce Carol Oates

1941 – Motown songwriter and producer Lamont Dozier (died 2022)

1946 – English singer-songwriter and guitarist Iain Matthews,

1952 – former Prime Minister of Greece George Papandreou

1955 – actress Laurie Metcalf. She's currently playing Linda Loman in the current Broadway performances of Arthur Miller's Death Of A Salesman

1962 – Nigerian musician and activist Femi Kuti, son of the great Fela Ani-ku-la-po-Kuti

1971 – the late Rapper Tupac Amaru Shakur (died 1996)

....an on this day in history....

1824 – A meeting at Old Slaughter's coffee house in London leads to the formation of what is now the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA).

1836 – The formation of the London Working Men's Association gives rise to the Chartist Movement.

1858 – Abraham Lincoln delivers his House Divided speech in Springfield, Illinois.

1884 – The first purpose-built roller coaster, LaMarcus Adna Thompson's "Switchback Railway", opens in New York's Coney Island amusement park.

1903 – Roald Amundsen leaves Oslo, Norway, to commence the first east–west navigation of the Northwest Passage.

1904 – Irish author James Joyce begins a relationship with Nora Barnacle and subsequently uses the date to set the actions for his novel Ulysses; this date is now traditionally called "Bloomsday".

1911 – IBM founded as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company in Endicott, New York.

1922 – General election in the Irish Free State: The pro-Treaty Sinn Féin party wins a large majority.

1933 – The National Industrial Recovery Act is passed in the United States, allowing businesses to avoid antitrust prosecution if they establish voluntary wage, price, and working condition regulations on an industry-wide basis.

1961 – While on tour with the Kirov Ballet in Paris, Rudolf Nureyev defects from the Soviet Union.

1963 – Soviet Space Program: Vostok 6 mission: Cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova becomes the first woman in space.

1976 – Soweto uprising: A non-violent march by 15,000 students in Soweto, South Africa, turns into days of rioting when police open fire on the crowd.

1977 – Oracle Corporation is incorporated in Redwood Shores, California, as Software Development Laboratories (SDL), by Larry Ellison, Bob Miner and Ed Oates.

2010 – Bhutan becomes the first country to institute a total ban on tobacco.

2012 – China successfully launches its Shenzhou 9 spacecraft, carrying three astronauts, including the first female Chinese astronaut Liu Yang, to the Tiangong-1 orbital module.

2015 – American businessman Donald Trump announces his campaign to run for President of the United States in the upcoming election.

2016 – Shanghai Disneyland Park, the first Disney Park in mainland China, opens to the public.

2019 – Upwards of 2,000,000 people participate in the 2019–20 Hong Kong protests, the largest in Hong Kong's history.

