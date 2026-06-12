KALW Almanac - Friday June 12, 2026

Today is Friday, the 12th of June of 2026

June 12 is the 163rd day of the year

202 days remain until the end of the year.

9 days until summer begins

Summer Solstice will be Sunday June 21 at 1:24 am

Daylight will be 14 hours and almost 47 minutes long that day

Sunrise at 5:47:13 am

and sunset will be at 8:32:51 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 45 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:10:02 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 64.6°F.

The first low tide was at 3:15 am at -0.63 feet

The first high tide will be at 10:08 am at 4.31 feet

The next low tide at 2:34 pm at 2.59 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach at 8:45 pm at 6.83 feet

The Moon is currently 9.9% visible

It's a Waning Crescent moon

We'll have a New Moon in 2 days on Sunday the 14th of June of 2026 at 7:54 pm

Today is....

National Movie Night

Crowded Nest Awareness Day

Ghost in the Machine Day

International Cachaça Day

International Falafel Day

Little League Girls Baseball Day

Loving Day

on this day in 1967 – The United States Supreme Court in Loving v. Virginia declares all U.S. state laws that prohibit interracial marriage to be unconstitutional.

Magic Day

National Automotive Service Professionals Day

National Jerky Day

National Marriage Day

National Peanut Butter Cookie Day

Red Rose Day

Superman Day, Also known as Man of Steel Day

Women Veterans Day

World Day Against Child Labor

Today is also....

Chaco Armistice Day in Paraguay

Dia dos Namorados in Brazil

Helsinki Day in Finland

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of the Philippines from Spain in 1898.

June 12 Commemoration in Lagos State in Nigeria

Russia Day

Children's Day in Haiti

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to You! You share this special day with....

1827 – Johanna Spyri, Swiss author, best known for Heidi (died 1901)

1890 – Egon Schiele, Austrian soldier and painter (died 1918)

1892 – Djuna Barnes, American novelist, journalist, and playwright (died 1982)

1897 – Anthony Eden, English soldier and politician, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (died 1977)

1915 – David Rockefeller, American banker and businessman (died 2017)

1916 – Irwin Allen, American director and producer (died 1991)

1919 – Uta Hagen, German-American actress and educator (died 2004)

1920 – Dave Berg, American soldier and cartoonist (died 2002)

1924 – George H. W. Bush, American lieutenant and politician, 41st President of the United States (died 2018)

1928 – Vic Damone, American singer-songwriter and actor (died 2018)

1929 – Anne Frank, German-Dutch diarist; victim of the Holocaust (died 1945)

1930 – Jim Nabors, American actor and singer (died 2017)

1931 – Trevanian, American author and scholar (died 2005)

1931 – Rona Jaffe, American novelist (died 2005)

1941 – Chick Corea, American pianist and composer (died 2021)

1941 – Roy Harper, English singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor

1943 – David Nelson, American psychedelic country guitarist, singer, and songwriter (New Riders of the Purple Sage, 1969-82 & 2005-present; Jerry Garcia Acoustic Band, 1987-88), born in Seattle, Washington

1952 – Tim Gorman, American session and touring rock piano and keyboard player (Jefferson Starship, 1992-95; The Who, 1982-84), and composer, born in San Francisco, California

1957 – Geri Allen, American jazz pianist, bandleader, composer, and educator, born in Pontiac, Michigan (d. 2017)

1965 – Cindy Lee Berryhill, American singer and songwriter (Baby), born in Silver Lake, Los Angeles, California

....and on this day in history....

1665 – Thomas Willett is appointed the first mayor of New York City.

1817 – The earliest form of bicycle, the dandy horse, is driven by Karl von

1898 – Philippine Declaration of Independence: General Emilio Aguinaldo declares the Philippines' independence from Spain.

1935 – A ceasefire is negotiated between Bolivia and Paraguay, ending the Chaco War.

1939 – The Baseball Hall of Fame opens in Cooperstown, New York.

1942 – Anne Frank receives a diary for her thirteenth birthday.

1963 – The film Cleopatra, starring Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton, is released in US theaters. It was the most expensive film made at the time.

1979 – Bryan Allen wins the second Kremer prize for a man-powered flight across the English Channel in the Gossamer Albatross.

1981 – The first of the Indiana Jones film franchise, Raiders of the Lost Ark, is released in theaters.

1982 – A nuclear disarmament rally and concert is held in New York City.

1987 – Cold War: At the Brandenburg Gate, U.S. President Ronald Reagan publicly challenges Mikhail Gorbachev to tear down the Berlin Wall.

1990 – Russia Day: The parliament of the Russian Federation formally declares its sovereignty.

1991 – In modern Russia's first democratic election, Boris Yeltsin is elected as the President of Russia.

2018 – United States President Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un of North Korea held the first meeting between leaders of their two countries in Singapore.

