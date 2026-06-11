KALW Almanac - Thursday June 11, 2026

Today is Thursday, the 11th of June of 2026,

June 11 is the 162nd day of the year

203 days remain until the end of the year.

10 days until summer begins

The June solstice (summer solstice) in San Francisco is at 1:24 am on Sunday, June 21, 2026.

We're expecting daylight on that day to last 14 hours and almost 47 minutes

The earliest sunrise is on June 13. The latest sunset is on June 27 or June 28.

Sunrise this morning was at 5:47:15 am

and sunset will be at 8:32:25 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 45 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:09:50 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 64.4°F.

The first low tide will be at 2:27 am at 0.14 feet

The first high tide will be at 8:57 am at 4.02 feet

The next low tide at 1:42 pm at at 2.18 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:02 pm at 6.48 feet

The Moon is currently 18.3% visible

It's a Waning Crescent moon

We'll have a New Moon in 3 days on Sunday the 14th of June of 2026 at 7:54 pm

Today is....

Corn on the Cob Day, Also known as National Elote Day

Cousteau Day

National German Chocolate Cake Day

National Making Life Beautiful Day

Pizza Margherita Day

Today is also....

Brazilian Navy Day in Brazil

Davis Day in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia, Canada

King Kamehameha I Day in Hawaii

Student Day in Honduras

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1572 – Ben Jonson, English poet, playwright, and critic (died 1637)

1847 – Millicent Fawcett, English academic and activist (died 1929)

1864 – Richard Strauss, German composer and conductor (died 1949) (Also sprach Zarathustra, Don Quixote), born in Munich, Germany

1876 – Alfred L. Kroeber, American-French anthropologist and ethnologist (died 1960)

1880 – Jeannette Rankin, American social worker and politician (died 1973)

1888 – Bartolomeo Vanzetti, Italian-American anarchist and convicted criminal (died 1927)

1895 – Nikolai Bulganin, Soviet politician (died 1975)otographer (died 2003)

1910 – Carmine Coppola, American flute player and composer (died 1991)

1910 – Jacques Cousteau, French biologist, author, and inventor, co-developed the aqua-lung (died 1997)

1913 – Vince Lombardi, American football player, coach, and manager (died 1970)

1920 – Shelly Manne, American 'West Coast' jazz and session drummer, percussionist, composer, and bandleader, born in New York City (d. 1984)

1925 – William Styron, American novelist and essayist (died 2006)

1930 – Charles Rangel, American soldier, lawyer, and politician (died 2025)

1932 – Athol Fugard, South African-American actor, director, and playwright (died 2025)

1956 – Joe Montana, American football player and sportscaster

1960 – Mehmet Oz, American surgeon, author, and television host

1986 – Shia LaBeouf, American actor

Today is also....

980 – Vladimir the Great consolidates the Kievan realm from Ukraine to the Baltic Sea. He is proclaimed ruler (knyaz) of all Kievan Rus'.

1482 – The Treaty of Fotheringhay is signed between the English and Alexander Stewart, Duke of Albany, the rebellious brother of king James III of Scotland.

1509 – Henry VIII of England marries Catherine of Aragon.

1724 – Johann Sebastian Bach leads his cantata O Ewigkeit, du Donnerwort (O eternity, you word of thunder), BWV 20, on the first Sunday after Trinity, beginning his second cycle, the chorale cantata cycle.

1748 – Denmark adopts the characteristic Nordic Cross flag later taken up by all other Scandinavian countries.

1776 – The Continental Congress appoints Thomas Jefferson, John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, Roger Sherman, and Robert R. Livingston to the Committee of Five to draft a declaration of independence.

1919 – Sir Barton wins the Belmont Stakes, becoming the first horse to win the U.S. Triple Crown.

1920 – During the U.S. Republican National Convention in Chicago, U.S. Republican Party leaders gathered in a room at the Blackstone Hotel to come to a consensus on their candidate for the U.S. presidential election, leading the Associated Press to coin the political phrase "smoke-filled room".

1936 – Inventor Edwin Armstrong demonstrates FM broadcasting to an audience of engineers at the FCC in Washington, DC.

1936 – The London International Surrealist Exhibition opens.

1962 – Frank Morris, John Anglin and Clarence Anglin allegedly become the only prisoners to escape from the prison on Alcatraz Island.

1963 – John F. Kennedy addresses Americans from the Oval Office proposing the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which would revolutionize American society by guaranteeing equal access to public facilities, ending segregation in education, and guaranteeing federal protection for voting rights.

1970 – After being appointed on May 15, Anna Mae Hays and Elizabeth P. Hoisington officially receive their ranks as U.S. Army general officers, becoming the first women to do so.

1971 – The U.S. Government forcibly removes the last holdouts to the Native American Occupation of Alcatraz, ending 19 months of control.

1987 – Diane Abbott, Paul Boateng and Bernie Grant are elected as the first black MPs in Great Britain.

2008 – Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper makes a historic official apology to Canada's First Nations in regard to abuses at a Canadian Indian residential school.

2010 – The first African FIFA World Cup kicks off in South Africa.

2013 – Greece's public broadcaster ERT is shut down by then-prime minister Antonis Samaras. It would be opened exactly two years later by then-prime minister Alexis Tsipras.