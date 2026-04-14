KALW Almanac - Tuesday April 14, 2026
Today is Tuesday, the 14th of April of 2026,
April 14 is the 104th day of the year
261 days remain until the end of the year
68 days until summer begins
The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:35:21 am
and sunset will be at 7:45:39 pm.
Today we will have 13 hours and 10 minutes of sun.
The solar transit will be at 1:10:30 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 61.2°F.
The first low tide was at 3:18 am at 1.33 feet
The first high tide will be at 9:08 am at 4.92 feet
The next low tide will be at 3:20 pm at 0.41 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:47 pm at 5.39 feet
The Moon is currently 11.5% visible
It's a Waning Crescent
We'll have a New Moon in 3 days on Friday the 17th of April of 2026 at 4:52 am
Today is....
Children With Alopecia Day
Dreams of Reason Feast Day
Ex-Spouse Day
Holocaust Remembrance Day
Also known as Holocaust and Heroism Remembrance Day, Holocaust Day, and Yom HaShoah
International Be Kind To Lawyers Day
International Laverbread Day
International Moment of Laughter Day
Look Up at the Sky Day
National Dolphin Day
National Grits Day
National Library Workers Day
National Pecan Day
Pan American Day
Pathologists' Assistant Day
Reach as High as You Can Day
Today is also....
Ambedkar Jayanti (India)
Bengali New Year (Bangladesh)
Black Day (South Korea)
Cake and Cunnilingus Day
Commemoration of Anfal Genocide Against the Kurds (Iraqi Kurdistan)
Day of Mologa (Yaroslavl Oblast, Russia)
Day of the Georgian language (Georgia)
Dhivehi Language Day (Maldives)
N'Ko Alphabet Day (Mande speakers)
Pan American Day (several countries in the Americas)
Takayama Spring Festival begins (Takayama, Gifu Prefecture, Japan)
Vaisakhi
Youth Day (Angola)
World Quantum Day
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To you! You share your special day with....
1904 – John Gielgud, English actor, director, and producer (died 2000)
1906 – Faisal of Saudi Arabia, Saudi Arabian king (died 1975)
1907 – François Duvalier, Haitian physician and politician, 40th President of Haiti (died 1971)
1925 – Rod Steiger, American soldier and actor (died 2002)
1932 – Loretta Lynn, American singer-songwriter and musician (died 2022)
1941 – Pete Rose, American baseball player and manager (died 2024)
1973 – Adrien Brody, American actor
1977 – Sarah Michelle Gellar, American actress
....and on this day in history....
1775 – The Society for the Relief of Free Negroes Unlawfully Held in Bondage, the first abolition society in North America, is organized in Philadelphia by Benjamin Franklin and Benjamin Rush.
1816 – Bussa, a slave in British-ruled Barbados, leads a slave rebellion, for which he is remembered as the country's first national hero.
1849 – Hungary declares itself independent of Austria with Lajos Kossuth as its leader.
1865 – U.S. President Abraham Lincoln is shot in Ford's Theatre by John Wilkes Booth; Lincoln dies the following day.
1894 – The first ever commercial motion picture house opens in New York City, United States. It uses ten Kinetoscopes, devices for peep-show viewing of films.
1912 – The British passenger liner RMS Titanic hits an iceberg in the North Atlantic and begins to sink.
1935 – The Black Sunday dust storm, considered one of the worst storms of the Dust Bowl, sweeps across the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles and neighboring areas.
1958 – The Soviet satellite Sputnik 2 falls from orbit after a mission duration of 162 days. This was the first spacecraft to carry a living animal, a female dog named Laika, who likely lived only a few hours.
1978 – Tbilisi demonstrations: Thousands of Georgians demonstrate against Soviet attempts to change the constitutional status of the Georgian language.
1988 – In a United Nations ceremony in Geneva, Switzerland, the Soviet Union signs an agreement pledging to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan.
1991 – The Republic of Georgia introduces the post of President following its declaration of independence from the Soviet Union.
2002 – Venezuelan president Hugo Chávez returns to office two days after being ousted and arrested by the country's military.
2003 – The Human Genome Project is completed with 99% of the human genome sequenced to an accuracy of 99.99%.
2005 – The Oregon Supreme Court nullifies marriage licenses issued to same-sex couples a year earlier by Multnomah County.