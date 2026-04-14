KALW Almanac - Tuesday April 14, 2026

Today is Tuesday, the 14th of April of 2026,

April 14 is the 104th day of the year

261 days remain until the end of the year

68 days until summer begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:35:21 am

and sunset will be at 7:45:39 pm.

Today we will have 13 hours and 10 minutes of sun.

The solar transit will be at 1:10:30 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 61.2°F.

The first low tide was at 3:18 am at 1.33 feet

The first high tide will be at 9:08 am at 4.92 feet

The next low tide will be at 3:20 pm at 0.41 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:47 pm at 5.39 feet

The Moon is currently 11.5% visible

It's a Waning Crescent

We'll have a New Moon in 3 days on Friday the 17th of April of 2026 at 4:52 am

Today is....

Children With Alopecia Day

Dreams of Reason Feast Day

Ex-Spouse Day

Holocaust Remembrance Day

Also known as Holocaust and Heroism Remembrance Day, Holocaust Day, and Yom HaShoah

International Be Kind To Lawyers Day

International Laverbread Day

International Moment of Laughter Day

Look Up at the Sky Day

National Dolphin Day

National Grits Day

National Library Workers Day

National Pecan Day

Pan American Day

Pathologists' Assistant Day

Reach as High as You Can Day

Today is also....

Ambedkar Jayanti (India)

Bengali New Year (Bangladesh)

Black Day (South Korea)

Cake and Cunnilingus Day

Commemoration of Anfal Genocide Against the Kurds (Iraqi Kurdistan)

Day of Mologa (Yaroslavl Oblast, Russia)

Day of the Georgian language (Georgia)

Dhivehi Language Day (Maldives)

N'Ko Alphabet Day (Mande speakers)

Pan American Day (several countries in the Americas)

Takayama Spring Festival begins (Takayama, Gifu Prefecture, Japan)

Vaisakhi

Youth Day (Angola)

World Quantum Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To you! You share your special day with....

1904 – John Gielgud, English actor, director, and producer (died 2000)

1906 – Faisal of Saudi Arabia, Saudi Arabian king (died 1975)

1907 – François Duvalier, Haitian physician and politician, 40th President of Haiti (died 1971)

1925 – Rod Steiger, American soldier and actor (died 2002)

1932 – Loretta Lynn, American singer-songwriter and musician (died 2022)

1941 – Pete Rose, American baseball player and manager (died 2024)

1973 – Adrien Brody, American actor

1977 – Sarah Michelle Gellar, American actress

....and on this day in history....

1775 – The Society for the Relief of Free Negroes Unlawfully Held in Bondage, the first abolition society in North America, is organized in Philadelphia by Benjamin Franklin and Benjamin Rush.

1816 – Bussa, a slave in British-ruled Barbados, leads a slave rebellion, for which he is remembered as the country's first national hero.

1849 – Hungary declares itself independent of Austria with Lajos Kossuth as its leader.

1865 – U.S. President Abraham Lincoln is shot in Ford's Theatre by John Wilkes Booth; Lincoln dies the following day.

1894 – The first ever commercial motion picture house opens in New York City, United States. It uses ten Kinetoscopes, devices for peep-show viewing of films.

1912 – The British passenger liner RMS Titanic hits an iceberg in the North Atlantic and begins to sink.

1935 – The Black Sunday dust storm, considered one of the worst storms of the Dust Bowl, sweeps across the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles and neighboring areas.

1958 – The Soviet satellite Sputnik 2 falls from orbit after a mission duration of 162 days. This was the first spacecraft to carry a living animal, a female dog named Laika, who likely lived only a few hours.

1978 – Tbilisi demonstrations: Thousands of Georgians demonstrate against Soviet attempts to change the constitutional status of the Georgian language.

1988 – In a United Nations ceremony in Geneva, Switzerland, the Soviet Union signs an agreement pledging to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan.

1991 – The Republic of Georgia introduces the post of President following its declaration of independence from the Soviet Union.

2002 – Venezuelan president Hugo Chávez returns to office two days after being ousted and arrested by the country's military.

2003 – The Human Genome Project is completed with 99% of the human genome sequenced to an accuracy of 99.99%.

2005 – The Oregon Supreme Court nullifies marriage licenses issued to same-sex couples a year earlier by Multnomah County.

