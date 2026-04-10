KALW Almanac - Friday April 10, 2026

Today is Friday, the 10th of April of 2026,

April 10 is the 100th day of the year

265 days remain until the end of the year.

72 days until summer begins

Sunrise at 6:41:04 am

and sunset will be at 7:41:59 pm.

We will have 13 hours of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:11:31 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 60.8°F.

The first high tide was at 4:44 am at 4.72 feet

The first low will be at 12:25 pm at 0.34 feet

The next high tide at 8:01 pm at 4.23 feet

and the final low tide in the next 24 hours will be early tomorrow morning at 1:02 am at 3.04 feet

The Moon is currently 47% visible

We can still call it the Third Quarter moon this morning

We'll have a New Moon in 7 days next Friday the 17th of April of 2026 at 4:52 am

Today is.....

American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Day

Encourage a Young Writer Day

Global Work From Home Day

Golfer's Day

National Cinnamon Crescent Day

National Dive Bar Day

National Farm Animals Day

National Hug Your Dog Day

Poet in a Cupcake Day

Safety Pin Day

Salvation Army Founders' Day

Today is also....

Day of the Builder in Azerbaijan

Feast of the Third Day of the Writing of the Book of the Law in the Thelema community

International Siblings Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1472 – Margaret of York, English princess (died 1472)

1794 – Matthew C. Perry, English-Scottish American commander (died 1858)

1847 – Joseph Pulitzer, Hungarian-American journalist, publisher, and politician, founded Pulitzer, Inc. (died 1911)

1911 – Martin Denny, American pianist and composer (died 2005)

1915 – Harry Morgan, American actor and director (died 2011)

1921 – Chuck Connors, American baseball player and actor (died 1992)

1921 – Sheb Wooley, American singer-songwriter and actor (died 2003)

1929 – Max von Sydow, Swedish-French actor (died 2020)

1930 – Claude Bolling, French pianist, composer, and actor (died 2020)

1930 – Dolores Huerta, American activist, co-founded the United Farm Workers

1932 – Omar Sharif, Egyptian actor and screenwriter (died 2015)

1934 – David Halberstam, American journalist and author (died 2007)

1936 – John Madden, American football player, coach, and sportscaster (died 2021)

1937 – Bella Akhmadulina, Soviet and Russian poet, short story writer, and translator (died 2010)

1947 – Bunny Wailer, Jamaican singer-songwriter and drummer (died 2021)

1951 – David Helvarg, American journalist and activist

1952 – Steven Seagal, American actor, producer, and martial artist

1953 – Terre Roche, American folk-rock singer (The Roches - "Hammond Song"), born in New York City

1954 – Anne Lamott, American author and educator

1967 – David Rovics, American singer-songwriter and activist

1970 – Q-Tip, American rapper, producer, and actor

1979 – Rachel Corrie, American author and activist (died 2003)

1979 – Shemekia Copeland, American blues singer (Turn the Heat Up!), born in Harlem, New York City

....and on this day in history.....

837 – Halley's Comet makes its closest approach to Earth at a distance equal to 0.0342 AU (5.1 million kilometres/3.2 million miles).

1858 – After the original Big Ben, a 14.5 tonnes (32,000 lb) bell for the Palace of Westminster, had cracked during testing, it is recast into the current 13.76 tonnes (30,300 lb) bell by Whitechapel Bell Foundry.

1866 – The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) is founded in New York City by Henry Bergh.

1872 – The first Arbor Day is celebrated in Nebraska.

1912 – RMS Titanic sets sail from Southampton, UK, on her maiden and only voyage.

1970 – Paul McCartney announces that he is leaving The Beatles for personal and professional reasons.

1981 – Imprisoned IRA hunger striker Bobby Sands was elected to Westminster as the MP for Fermanagh and South Tyrone, Northern Ireland. He died twenty-six days later.

1998 – The Good Friday Agreement is signed in Northern Ireland.